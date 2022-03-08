Prashant Kishor, Mamata Banerjee On Stage Together, Scotch Rift Rumours

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor shared the stage today with Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee

Prashant Kishor, Mamata Banerjee On Stage Together, Scotch Rift Rumours
Kolkata:

Amid fierce speculation over his ties with the Trinamool Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor shared the stage today with Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee at a party meeting.

On stage at the Trinamool state committee meeting in Kolkata, Prashant Kishor was flanked by the party's state president Subrata Bakshi and other senior leaders.

Mr Kishor's I-PAC has been caught in a perceived feud within the Trinamool Congress, with Mamata Banerjee seen to be wary of her increasingly ambitious nephew.

Abhishek Banerjee is seen as the main liaison between the party and I-PAC, which has worked with the Trinamool since its spectacular victory in the Bengal election last year.

The rift widened over Abhishek Banerjee's reported push to promote a 'One Man, One Post' policy in the party, resented by some of the party's older guard, some of whom hold multiple posts within the ruling establishment.

Last month, a public spat erupted between Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya and I-PAC after she alleged that her social media accounts had been "misused" by Prashant Kishor's team - a claim that was promptly challenged.

I-PAC denied the charge and said: "I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being 'allegedly (mis)used'."

.