'Endowed With Perspicacity, Wisdom': President Leads Tributes To Pranab Da

PM Modi shared a picture of him touching Pranab Mukherjee's feet as mark of respect.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of the country and he was a towering statesman admired by all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, condoling Mr Mukherjee's death on Monday. Remembering the former Congress leader, President Ram Nath Kovind said the Bharat Ratna awardee combined tradition and modernity. Thousands of other people also paid their tributes to the leader on Twitter.

"Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens," President Kovind tweeted.

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

"Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his first day at office as he paid tribute to Mr Mukherjee.

"I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

As India's President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President's house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also tweeted to pay homage to his party's former stalwart.

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.



I join the country in paying homage to him.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance . My condolences to his family and followers. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 31, 2020

BJP president JP Nadda and other noted personalities also paid tributes to the towering leader. "Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance. My condolences to his family and followers," Mr Nadda said on Twitter.

The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee, who tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. He was 84.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.