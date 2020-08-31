"Endowed With Perspicacity, Wisdom": President Leads Tributes To Pranab Da

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also tweeted to pay homage to his party's former stalwart.

'Endowed With Perspicacity, Wisdom': President Leads Tributes To Pranab Da

PM Modi shared a picture of him touching Pranab Mukherjee's feet as mark of respect.

New Delhi:

Former president Pranab Mukherjee has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of the country and he was a towering statesman admired by all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, condoling Mr Mukherjee's death on Monday. Remembering the former Congress leader, President Ram Nath Kovind said the Bharat Ratna awardee combined tradition and modernity. Thousands of other people also paid their tributes to the leader on Twitter.

"Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens," President Kovind tweeted.

"Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained  rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his first day at office as he paid tribute to Mr Mukherjee.

"I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also tweeted to pay homage to his party's former stalwart.

BJP president JP Nadda and other noted personalities also paid tributes to the towering leader. "Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance. My condolences to his family and followers," Mr Nadda said on Twitter.

Pranab Mukherjee, who tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. He was 84.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

Comments
Pranab Mukherjee

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india