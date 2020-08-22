Pranab Mukherjee 'Deeply Comatose, Vital Parameters Stable': Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee is admitted at a hospital in Delhi. (File)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain, "continues to be on a ventilatory support", a hospital bulletin said this morning.

The former president on August 10 had tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus; he underwent a surgery the same day.

Days after the surgery, the hospital said he is being "treated for respiratory infection".

"The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support (sic)," the daily bulletin from Delhi's Army Hospital read.

The 84-year-old veteran statesman was awarded India's highest civilian award- Bharat Ratna- last year. Leaders across political spectrum have been tweeting and wishing him speedy recovery.

"With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery," his son and Congress leader Abhijit Mukherji tweeted on Wednesday.

Last week, his office and daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted some of his old pictures that showed him participating in the Independence Day celebrations.

On Sunday, his son had shared that the family hoped to have him back soon. "Yesterday, I had visited my father in hospital. With God's grace and all your good wishes, he is much better and stable than the preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You," the post read.