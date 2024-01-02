Minister Says Karnataka Sculptor's Ram Lalla Idol Is Ayodhya Temple Choice

The idol chosen for Ayodhya temple has been carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj

The Ram Lalla idol that will adorn the grand temple in Ayodhya has been finalised, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said, adding that it has been carved by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj. A formal announcement by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, which is overseeing the temple construction, is awaited.

Mr Joshi's post on X, titled "Hanuman is where Ram is", said the fact that the idol chosen for the temple has been carved by a sculptor from Karnataka, "the land of Hanuman", shows the bond between Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

Hindu mythological texts place Hanuman's birthplace in present-day Karnataka. In Valmiki's Ramayana, Lord Hanuman tells Sita that he was born in Gokarna, now in Uttara Kannada district. It's also believed that Anjanadri Parvatha, a hill on the left bank of Tungabhadra river and close to Hampi, is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

"Ram is where Hanuman is. The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalised. Renowned sculptor of our country, our proud Mr @yogiraj_arun. The idol of Lord Rama carved by him will be installed in Ayodhya. This is another example of Rama Hanuman's inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ramlallani from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman," the minister said in the post in Kannada.

The sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram Temple will have a 51-inch idol depicting a five-year-old Ram Lalla. Three designs were under consideration. The trust met Friday to vote on the three entries. On being asked about the parameters of the selection process, trust member Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra told news agency ANI that the "idol speaks to you and you get mesmerised".

Speaking on the selection criteria, secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai had told news agency ANI, "The one with the most divine look and bearing a distinct impression of Ram Lalla would be selected for Pran Pratishtha."

Pran Pratishtha refers to the consecration ceremony on January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The family of Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj is delighted by the reports that his idol has been selected for installation in the Ayodhya temple. The sculptor's wife Vijetha Yogiraj told NDTV, "We are thrilled and excited. We feel that our desires have been fulfilled. It's like a dream come true."

The sculptor, she said, is extremely dedicated to his craft. "He works for 10 hours daily. For projects with national importance, he has worked round the clock. There is no room for error when he is carving. He creates a masterpiece every time," she said.

Ms Yogiraj said her husband had spoken to her about the big task to make Ram Lalla's idol. "He had said it's difficult, but he will keep carving till he found Lord Ram in the idol. He had said Lord Ram will help him."

Members of the Ram Temple trust refused to confirm that the Karnataka sculptor's entry has been chosen. A member of the trust told NDTV that "everything is speculation" till Mr Rai makes an official announcement. Sources said Mr Rai, secretary of the temple trust, will hold a press meet to announce which idol has been selected.