'Lying Is His New Mantra': Prakash Javadekar's Dig At Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly targeted PM Modi over "corruption" in the Rafale deal.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of lying to people at his election rallies, asserting that an 'untruth' does not become the truth even if it is spoken loudly.

Mr Javadekar's remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Bikaner, in the run-up to the assembly election in Rajasthan on December 7. Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "corruption" in the Rafale deal signed with France, repeating the charge that Anil Ambani's Reliance group benefited from a related offset contract.

He levelled similar charges - denied by the government and the Reliance Group - at his public meetings in Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts on Tuesday.

Mr Javadekar who is BJP's poll in-charge for Rajasthan, said Rahul Gandhi's "lies" will no longer work. "Rahul Gandhi has learnt a new mantra. He has been taught that tell a lie...in high voice...so that it appears true. But he has not been taught properly. A lie is always a lie and it never turns into truth," Mr Javadekar said.

Speaking at a 'Naari Shakti Sammelan' programme, the human resource development minister said the opposition Congress has no face in Rajasthan and the ruling BJP would return to power after the assembly election.

"The number of BJP-ruled states and our number (of MPs) in Lok Sabha will increase in time to come. Vasundhara Raje will once again become chief minister in Rajasthan," he claimed.

Mr Javadekar went on to speak about the social welfare schemes run by BJP-led central and state governments.

"Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan and Bhamashah schemes are the examples of good governance. PM Narendra Modi also provided relief to women of the country by giving them free LPG gas connection," he said.