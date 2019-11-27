'This Motormouth...': Congress Leader On Pragya Thakur's 'Godse' Remark

Pragya Thakur's statement prompted a protest by the opposition (File)

Reacting sharply on controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "patriot" during a parliament debate on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has prophesied the "motormouth" will ensure her party's downfall.

"This motormouth shall ensure the downfall of the BJP. Whatever the case might be, this is an extremely dangerous sign and has made a complete mockery of the Indian democracy and its founding fathers," he tweeted.

The incident took place when DMK MP A Raja referred to Godse's statement on why he assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, during a debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill. Pragya Thakur interjected and said, "You cannot give example of a deshbhakt (patriot)."

The BJP leaders immediately intervened and asked her to sit down.

Pragya Thakur's remark prompted a protest by the opposition. Later the Lok Sabha Speaker said only Mr Raja's remark would go on record.

The Congress has called the remark an example of BJP's "hate politics".

"Repeatedly referring to Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" is a perfect representation of BJP's deplorable hate politics. Will PM Modi condemn Pragya Thakur's remarks or continue to stay silent?" the party tweeted from its official handle.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has denied she made the remark.

"Her mic was not on, she made the objection when the name of Udham Singh was being taken. She has even explained this and told it to me personally," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"She did not take the name of Godse or anyone else. There is nothing on record like that. It is not right to simply spread news like that," he added.

This is not the first time Pragya Thakur - a 2008 Malegaon blasts accused who won the election from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh - called Nathuram Godse a "deshbhakt". During campaigning for this year's Lok Sabha elections, she had spurred outrage and protests when, to a reporter's question, she said: "Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed her remarks. "I will never be able to forgive them for insulting Bapu," he had told a news channel earlier this year.

