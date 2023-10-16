'Praggnan On Ground, Pragyan On Moon': ISRO Chief Meets R Praggnanandhaa

S Somanath said he is very proud of what R Praggnanandhaa has achieved

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Sreedhara Somanath met Indian chess player Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa at his house in Chennai on Monday. The ISRO chief gave a replica miniature of the GSLV rocket to the chess player as an encouraging gift and wished him all success in his upcoming matches.

During Mr Somanath's visit, Mr Praggnanandhaa showed his prizes to him and expressed his wishes for the success of ISRO scientists and for the future Mission Gaganyaan.

Praggnanandhaa's father Ramesh Babu was also there when Mr Somanath met the chess player in Chennai on Monday.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: ISRO Chairman S Somanath meets Indian Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa at his residence in Chennai

While speaking with Mr Praggnanandhaa, ISRO chief Somanath said that Pragyan Rover is sleeping continuously now but the chess player should be active to make India proud in the upcoming days.

While speaking to the press, Mr Somanath said that he is very proud of what he has achieved and hoped that he will become the world's number one chess player soon.

He added that Prag is on the ground and ISRO has Pragyan on the Moon.

The ISRO chief further said that Mr Praggnanandhaa will be working with the space agency to promote space in India.

"We are very proud of him for his accomplishments and also for his world ranking, 15 now. I believe in the coming days he will become world number one. He is Praggnan on the ground, and we have Pragyan on the Moon. What we have achieved on the moon, he has done it on land. He will also be working with us in promoting space," Mr Somanath said.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: ISRO Chairman S Somanath says, "Like every Indian, we are very proud of him (Praggnanandhaa) for his accomplishment. He is a world no. 15 now... He will become world no. 1... Chess is an old game started in India... We are the origin place of it...

Following the ISRO chief's visit, Mr Praggnanandhaa said that it was a proud moment that Mr Somanath visited them. The chess also added that he got an invitation from Mr Somanath to visit Sriharikota.

"It is a very proud thing that he has visited us. He also invited me to visit Sriharikota where rockets are being launched. We are very proud of what ISRO has achieved," Mr Praggnanandhaa said.

On August 24, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated grandmaster Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of the International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. He fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big match experience when it mattered the most.

