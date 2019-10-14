Postpaid Mobile Services Restored In Kashmir After Over 2 Months

Internet connectivity in Kashmir Valley, however, will remain suspended for now.

Postpaid mobile services on state-run BSNL have been restored in Kashmir Valley after over two months since the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's decades-old special privileges.

Internet connectivity, however, will remain suspended for now.

The central government had ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and split it into two union territories, saying the move would help ensure that people of the state get the same constitutional benefits as the rest of the country and spur development.

To prevent any backlash, the centre also imposed massive security restrictions and took measures that included arresting politicians, evacuating tourists, posting extra troops and blocking phone and internet lines.

Some of those curbs have been slowly relaxed, but mobile and internet communications in the Kashmir Valley were largely still blocked. The advisory preventing tourists from visiting the state was lifted last Thursday.

Last month, the government restored landline connections.However, few of these telephones serviced by government-run operator BSNL are used at homes. The restrictions had left local residents frustrated and disrupted essential services and businesses.

Several nations, including the US, expressed concern over the curbs.

(With inputs from PTI)

