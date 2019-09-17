Posters Of Devendra Fadnavis Blackened Ahead Of His Rally In Kolhapur

The police removed the posters in the morning before Devendra Fadnavis convoy reached the place.

Unidentified persons threw ink on the posters carrying pictures of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ahead of his rally in Kolhapur as part of his ongoing ''Mahajanadesh Yatra'', police said on Tuesday.

They blackened the photos of Devendra Fadnavis and state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil put up on the hoardings, a police official said, adding that the culprits were yet to be identified.

The opposition NCP also put up banners on the yatra's route, spoofing the chief minister's statement made on the last day of the Assembly session where he said in Marathi, "Meech Parat Yen" (I will come back)".

The NCP posters carried the message "Mee pachtaotoy" (I regret), implying that people were regretting voting the saffron party to power.

However, the police removed the posters in the morning before Devendra Fadnavis convoy reached the place, the official said.

On Monday, some workers of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), a pro-farmer outfit, tried to fling ''Kadaknath'' chickens and eggs in the way of Devendra Fadnavis convoy of in Sangli district but the BJP activists foiled their bid.

The SSS has been demanding an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate against a poultry firm which allegedly farmers to the tune of Rs 550 crore by promising to help them rear the ''Kadaknath'' chickens, which are popular for their nutritional and medicinal value.

Meanwhile, during his brief speech at a rally Kolhapur, Devendra Fadnavis said his government is going to undertake a project to divert excess water from flood-affected areas to drought- prone regions.

A team of the World Bank recently visited Kolhapur, which witnessed unprecedented floods last month after heavy rains, to take stock of the situation and it will fund this ambitious project, he said while addressing a gathering.

He also said that his government kept its promise of making Kolhapur a toll-free district.

"We are confident that the people of Maharashtra will vote us back to power, judging our performance in last five years," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.