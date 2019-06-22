'When Are You Quitting Politics?': Posters In Punjab Ask Navjot Sidhu

The posters about Navjot Sidhu were seen in Ludhiana and Mohali.

Posters asking Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to keep his promise of quitting politics if Rahul Gandhi lost the elections from Amethi were seen in Ludhiana on Saturday.

At the time of campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Mr Sidhu had promised that he would quit politics if his party president Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi, where he was contesting against BJP's Smriti Irani.

The posters, with a picture of Mr Sidhu, read, "When are you quitting politics? Time to keep your words. We are waiting for your resignation."

The posters carried Mr Sidhu's promise, "I will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses from Amethi." On Friday, similar posters came up in Mohali.

In one of the biggest upsets in this year's Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi parliamentary constituency by 55,120 votes to BJP's Smriti Irani. The seat was considered a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had stripped the cricketer-turned-politician of the portfolios of Local Government and Tourism and Culture and gave him Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources ministry.