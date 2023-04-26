Posters Calling NCP's Ajit Pawar Future Chief Minister Emerge In Maharashtra

The poster was seen on display at a crossroads in Dharashiv.

A poster was put up in Dharashiv on Tuesday terming NCP leader Ajit Pawar as the future chief minister of Maharashtra.

Earlier reacting to NCP leader Ajit Pawar's statement about aspiring for the Chief Minister's post, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there is nothing wrong with anyone wanting to be a Chief Minister, but not everyone can become a Chief Minister.

"I have not seen Ajit Pawar's interview. There is nothing wrong with anyone aspiring to be a Chief Minister, many like it but not everyone can. We wish him all the best," Devendra Fadnavis said.

Earlier in an interview, reacting to the question of whether NCP leader Ajit Pawar aspires to the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister in the 2024 elections, he said, "Why 2024, even now I am prepared for the post".

In this regard, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Sunday said that everyone has ambitions in politics and Ajit Pawar is honest about his ambition.

"There is nothing wrong to have ambition or a dream in politics, everybody has it, so I don't think there is anything wrong with saying openly about it. In fact, he is very honest in talking about his ambition," NCP leader Supriya Sule told ANI.

Following the buzz of Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP) Ajit Pawar joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that there was no discussion about the matter in the party.

"If someone is trying to break away (Ajit Pawar from NCP), then, it is their strategy and they must be doing that. If we have to take a stand, then we will take a firm stand. It is not right to speak anything on it as we have not had any discussions regarding this," Mr Pawar said.

