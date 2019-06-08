Possible Security Threat To Jammu And Kashmir BJP Leaders, Say Officials

Security alerts have been sent to the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts and range officers for necessary action and precaution.

All India | | Updated: June 08, 2019 19:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Possible Security Threat To Jammu And Kashmir BJP Leaders, Say Officials

Ravinder Raina, an RSS pracharak, was appointed as the state BJP head last year (File Photo)


Jammu: 

An intelligence input has been passed on to the Jammu and Kashmir police about a possible threat to some BJP leaders including its president Ravinder Raina, officials said Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu range) MK Sinha said they have got the security inputs and are looking into it.

Security alerts have been sent to the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri districts and range officers for necessary action and precaution.

Mr Raina, an RSS pracharak who was appointed as the state BJP head last year, is already a state government protectee.

Senior police officials said that they were aware about the threats but added that such warnings come almost on regular basis.

The intelligence input is being verified by other concerned security agencies, they said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ravinder RainaJammu And KashmirJammu And Kashmir BJP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableBharat Movie

................................ Advertisement ................................