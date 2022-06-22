Portrait Of Afghan Refugee Resurfaces Online, Internet Asks 'Is This Amitabh Bachchan?'

The picture has garnered more than 75,000 likes.

World-renowned photographer Steve McCurry has reshared a picture of an Afghan refugee, which again led to a buzz on the internet that the man in that image is actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The picture of a turban, rugged, old bearded man sporting spectacles had gone viral in 2018. Back then, people had shared the picture saying that it is a shot of Big B from the sets of his film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also starred Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, with a special appearance by Katrina Kaif.

Here's the photographer's post:

The resemblance between the portrait and the Bollywood actor is so uncanny that it has yet again taken the internet by storm. Shared on Tuesday, the picture has garnered more than 75,000 likes. Several people said that the portrait looks a lot like Mr Bachchan, others wrote that they thought it was Big B's look for his next movie.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Is Celebrating Father's Day Every Day. See His Post For Abhishek And Shweta

“At first look, I thought it's Mr Amitabh Bhachchan,” wrote one user. “Why does he look like Amitabh Bachchan with makeup on,” added another. A third user said, “Looks so much like the Indian (Bollywood) superstar Amitabh Bachchan,” while a fourth wrote, “I thought that Amitabh Bachchan's look for his next movie!” Another user simply even said, "Is this Amitabh Bachchan?"

However, it has been revealed that the man in the image is not Amitabh Bachchan and that picture is not at all a part of Thugs Of Hindostan or any other upcoming film of Big B. In fact, he is not an actor at all. In the caption, Mr McCurry informed that the portrait is that of a 68-year-old Afghan refugee living in Pakistan.