Amitabh Bachchan Is Celebrating Father's Day Every Day. See His Post For Abhishek And Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to share some memorable gems from the past. On Tuesday, the veteran star posted a throwback photo with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda from their childhood days and alongside it, he added a recent picture with his kids. Amitabh Bachchan's post, which has come two days after Father's Day, is adorable. In the caption, he wrote in Hindi, "Ek din aise the .. phir aise ho gaye!" [One day they looked like this... Now, they are like this].

The post also includes the words, "Every day is Father's Day".

This is what Amitabh Bachchan posted:

On Sunday, Abhishek shared a photo with his "main man" and wrote, "Main man!!! Happy Father's Day, Pa. Love you."



Shweta, too, had posted a lovely selfie with her dad on Father's Day and quoted an iconic dialogue from his film Shehensha, "Rishtey mein toh sirf mere...lagte hain!" She added the hashtags "Father's Day" and "Girl dad".

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will star in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi film Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. He will collaborate with Deepika Padukone again with Project K co-starring Prabhas. Big B and Deepika will later feature in the Hindi remake ofThe Intern.

The veteran actor has other films in the line-up including Good Bye with Rashmika Mandanna and Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai co-starring Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.