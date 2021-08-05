Mumbai Court To Hear Bail Pleas Of Raj Kundra, His Associate On August 10

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people (File)

A Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday said it will hear bail applications of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on August 10. The court asked the Mumbai Police for its reply on the bail plea.

Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe have challenged the magistrate court's order that rejected their bail applications.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people. On July 27, he and his associate Ryan Thorpe were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days in a case related to the alleged production and streaming of pornographic content through apps.

Earlier, their bail applications were rejected by the Esplanade magistrate court. The release of the accused will "hamper the investigation" and the alleged offence is 'detrimental to the health of the society", the court had said.

On August 2, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on petitions filed by Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest.

During the proceedings of the court, the investigating officer told the court that 68 pornographic videos were found on Raj Kundra's laptop.

A film script with sexual content was also found on his personal laptop, the police had added.

Earlier, the police had said that four employees of Raj Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, adding to his troubles.

Raj Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has charged him under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, common intention, related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.