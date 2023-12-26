Pop Singer Dua Lipa Visits Delhi Gurudwara, Humayun Tomb, Shares Pics

The images include snapshots of the Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib.

Singer Dua Lipa is currently enjoying her vacation in India along with her family members. After recently visiting Rajasthan, she headed to New Delhi and sought blessings at the famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and visited the Humayun's tomb.

Taking to Instagram, Dua Lipa's father Dukagjin Lipa shared a string of pictures from their outing in the national capital which he captioned, "The Indian journey starts at New Delhi #humayunstomb."

The images include snapshots of the Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib.

Soon after he shared the pictures, Dua's fans and friends swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

A fan commented, "What a beautiful family!!!"

A user wrote, "Perfect family! We love you all!"

Recently, Dua Lipa wished everyone a happy holiday season with pictures from Rajasthan.

In the first photo, Dua Lipa is posing against the backdrop of a beautiful painting of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna.

"Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x," she captioned the post, leaving Indian fans wondering when Dua Lipa visited India. Dua Lipa also did not mention anything about her trip to Rajasthan in the caption.

"Is she in India ?" a social media user commented.

"grlll u didn't tell us you were in india," another one wrote.

Dua Lipa was last seen in India as she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)