Ponung Doming Becomes First Female Lieutenant Colonel From Arunachal

Major Ponung Doming has become the first army officer from Arunachal Pradesh to be elevated to the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel.

Ponung Doming, a resident of Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, was commissioned into the Indian Army in 2008. She then got a degree in civil engineering.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Lieutenant Colonel Doming on Twitter on Monday.

"A proud moment for all of us... Major #PonungDoming creates history. She is first woman Army officer from #Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the #IndianArmy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes!" tweeted Mr Khandu.

Lieutenant Colonel Doming is an alumnus of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

After joining as Lieutenant in 2008, she was given the position of Major within four-and-a-half years. Army sources said Lieutenant Colonel Doming has also served briefly on a UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo.

