Poll Body Transfers Chennai Police Commissioner

The EC on Friday ordered the transfer of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, replacing him with the 1997 batch IPS officer Abhin Dinesh, on Monday.

The Election Commission of India, in a release, directed that Arun should not be posted in any election work-related posts till the completion of the Assembly election.



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