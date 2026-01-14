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Poll Body Transfers Chennai Police Commissioner

The EC on Friday ordered the transfer of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, replacing him with the 1997 batch IPS officer Abhin Dinesh, on Monday.

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Poll Body Transfers Chennai Police Commissioner

The EC on Friday ordered the transfer of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, replacing him with the 1997 batch IPS officer Abhin Dinesh, on Monday.

The Election Commission of India, in a release, directed that Arun should not be posted in any election work-related posts till the completion of the Assembly election.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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