Poll Body Plans To Find 'Ghost' Voters Through New Software Amid Allegations

West Bengal's Acting Chief Electoral Officer Dibyendu Das had on Monday held a virtual meeting with senior officials in the districts and briefed them about the decision.

Read Time: 2 mins
Poll Body Plans To Find 'Ghost' Voters Through New Software Amid Allegations
Corrections on the voter list of West Bengal have been ordered to be completed by March 21.
Kolkata:

Amid the Trinamool Congress raising the issue of 'fake voters', the Election Commission has decided to introduce a new option in its software for the detection of 'ghost' electors, an official said.

The new option would help the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) find out if multiple names are attached to a particular EPIC number, he said.

"The chief electoral officers in all states have been informed about this decision," he said.

On Monday, a letter was sent to the chief electoral officers of the states informing them about a new module for correcting 'duplicate EPIC numbers', the official said.

West Bengal's Acting Chief Electoral Officer Dibyendu Das had on Monday held a virtual meeting with senior officials in the districts and briefed them about the decision, he said.

Corrections on the voter list of West Bengal have been ordered to be completed by March 21

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

