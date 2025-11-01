Poll Body Orders Transfers After Death Of Jan Suraaj 'Supporter' In Bihar

The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of several administration ad police officers in Bihar following the murder of a man who was allegedly a supporter of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. The list includes Sub Divisional Officer transfer of Chandan Kumar, two Sub-Divisional Police Officers Rakesh Kumar and Abhishek Singh and Patna SP Rural Vikram Sihag. SDPO Abhishek Singh has been suspended.

The Commission has also sought a report on the matter from the Chief Election Officer by noon Sunday.

Dularchand Yadav was killed on Thursday during a clash between two sides while campaigning in Bihar's Mokama.

The constituency, which votes in the first phase on November 6, is known for being a Bahubali stronghold. The most notable among them is Anant Kumar Singh -- who is contesting on a ticket from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United or JD(U) -- and his brother Dilip Singh.

His rival is long-time rival Surajbhan Singh's wife Veena Devi, who is contesting on an RJD ticket.

The rivalry between the two leaders -- known for their criminal pasts -- started in the 2000 assembly election and has brought much attention to the electoral battle in this constituency.

The killing of Dularchand Yadav - a known criminal with police cases against him -- is expected to have an effect on this year's election.

Election strategist-turned politician Prashant Kishor, though, has denied the dead man was a supporter of his party.

Asked why such a man was campaigning for his party, Prashant Kishor, in an exclusive interview, told NDTV: "Dular Chand Yadav was neither a member of Jan Suraaj nor involved with the party in any capacity," Prashant Kishor told NDTV in an exclusive interview today.

"Our candidate there is Piyush and we are not responsible for anyone campaigning for him. Dularchand Yadav's enmity was with Anant Kumar Singh," he added.