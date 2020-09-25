Poll Body Considering Proposal To Increase Election Spending Over Coronavirus

Announcements on details of poll spending will be made soon, Sunil Arora said (File)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering a proposal to increase the election expenditure, especially due to the COVID-19 situation.

While answering on the issue of increasing election expenditure, the ECI stated, "There is something under consideration by the Ministry of Law only due to the COVID-19 situation and not for all time."

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said, "The Commission is thinking of appointing a very senior officer to further streamline the expenditure process."

In addition, CEC Sunil Arora said, "The announcement will be made very soon in that regard along with the detailed terms of reference and will be available to the press with immediate opportunity."

The ECI has enforced a cap on the limit of the campaign expense per candidate in the assembly election to Rs 28 lakh. This includes expenses on public meetings, rallies, advertisements, posters, banners, vehicles and advertisements.

Political parties, in its feedback to the Commission, had asked for an increase in the expenditure of the Bihar assembly election following the pandemic.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to begin on November 10.

