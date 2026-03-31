"Political Vultures": PM Modi Slams Congress Over Response To Iran War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress today at an event in Gujarat's Vav Tharad, accusing the Opposition party of "political vulture-ism" and conspiring to incite chaos amid the global instability triggered by the situation in West Asia.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted the severe global crisis regarding diesel, petrol, and gas. He noted that while the world is struggling, India has maintained a level of stability that has eluded many other nations.

"In difficult times, we must all stand together," PM Modi said. "The situation in West Asia has created immense difficulties across the entire world. However, even in such times, India has kept the situation under control."

Panic and Conspiracy

He, however, expressed deep concern over the domestic political response to these global challenges, and specifically targeted the Congress for allegedly prioritising "bread-and-butter" politics over national unity.

"Look at the misfortune of the country," he remarked. "Certain national parties in our nation are busy playing 'bread-and-butter' politics with these issues. Leading them is the Congress. Congress leaders are intent on dividing the nation."

He also alleged that the Opposition is actively working to undermine public confidence.

"Today, when the country needs trust, the Congress is spreading fear and rumors. They are busy instigating people. Like political vultures, the Congress is trying to take advantage of this situation. The Congress is creating an atmosphere of fear in the country, hoping people will line up and chaos will spread," he said.

AI Summit incident

PM Modi suggested that the Opposition's behaviour stems from a loss of power, noting that while the AI Summit in Delhi received international acclaim, Congress members were "tearing their own clothes" in frustration. "Being out of power has left the Congress party in a state of panic," he added.



