'Political Flexibility': Raj Thackeray Amid Talk Of Rift With Cousin Uddhav

As Maharashtra marks the centenary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, his nephew Raj Thackeray has dropped hints of a possible rift in the nascent alliance with his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray, an alliance that ended a nearly two decade-long family feud.

In a post on X, Raj Thackeray underlined the need for 'flexibility' in politics, a trait he said was also practised by his uncle. "Even when Balasaheb had to take a flexible stance in politics… his love for the Marathi people did not diminish, even by a fraction. On the contrary, it only grew stronger. These are the values instilled in us," he declared.

The post came amid controversy over the role of his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the formation of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. In a surprise twist the MNS extended post-poll support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

"Fifty-three corporators from Shiv Sena and five from the MNS have come here to register their group in KDMC," Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde said, confirming the development.

Notably, the MNS had formed a pre-poll alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena for this election. Positioned as the principal challenger to the incumbent, the possibility of the MNS siding with the Shinde camp appeared unlikely until the post-poll realignment.

Reiterating his position, Raj Thackeray said, "I give my word once again today… even if I have to take a slightly flexible stance at times in this completely transformed political scenario, it will never be for my personal gain or selfishness."

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the credibility of those who took the decision at the local level.

"Raj Thackeray is an independent leader and this is an internal matter of his party. However, the credibility of those who have taken this decision at the local level is over," Raut said.

With the Shinde Sena and the BJP already locked in a tussle over the mayor's post, Raj Thackeray's emphasis on political flexibility has now fuelled speculation about the MNS possibly extending support to the Shinde camp in Mumbai as well.