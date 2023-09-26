"Response To Terrorism Can't Be...": S Jaishankar At UN Amid Canada Row

S Jaishankar was addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

India on Tuesday evening told the United Nations "political convenience" cannot be the basis for a response to terrorism or extremism, and called on the global community to respect the rules-based order and the UN Charter. Addressing the UN General Assembly, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called out nations (without naming any) that interfere with internal affairs of others.

Mr Jaishankar's remarks - coming amid the India-Canada diplomatic row and continuing tension along the border with Pakistan - have been interpreted as a gentle jab at both countries.

"... nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence. Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercises in cherry-picking. When reality departs from the rhetoric, we must have the courage to call it out... without genuine solidarity, there can never be real trust," he said.

READ | "Rule Makers Don't Subjugate Rule Takers": S Jaishankar Calls For UN Reforms

Last week there were sharper words for Pakistan; India demanded Islamabad shut its "infrastructure of terrorism" and said matters pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were "internal affairs".

India and Canada have been locked in a diplomatic row since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week claimed "agents of Delhi" were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar - wanted by India on terrorism charges - was a Canadian citizen who was shot dead outside a gurudwara in Canada's British Columbia in June. India has unequivocally denied Canada's "absurd" allegations and pointed out Mr Trudeau's government has yet to share evidence to back its claim.

READ | US Envoy Says Canada Received 'Five Eyes' Intel Against India: Report

The Indian government has also flagged "politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" in Canada, which is home to a large and politically influential Sikh community that is expected to play a major role in the outcome of that country's next general election in 2025.

Mr Trudeau - under heavy fire since before he made the allegations - doubled down on the claims Sunday, telling reporters information about the "credible allegations" were shared with India "weeks ago". "We hope they engage with us so we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter."

READ | "If Allegations Are Proven True...": Canada Minister Amid Row With India

India has pointed out Canada has ignored Khalistani terror threats growing from its territories, and repeatedly failed to act on "specific evidence about criminal activities" by Canada-based individuals.

India has called Canada's accusations "primarily politically driven" and complained of "prejudice" because that country has chosen not to act against red-flagged criminal activities.

READ |"No Specific Info From Canada": India On Killing Of Khalistani Terrorist

On Pakistan, India hit back last week after caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar raised the Kashmir issue at the General Assembly. "Pakistan has become a habitual offender when it comes to misusing this August forum to peddle baseless and malicious propaganda against India..."

READ |"World's Worst Human Rights Records": India's Sharp Dig At Pakistan

"We reiterate that Jammu and Kashmir are an integral part of India. Matters pertaining to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, are purely internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment..." the Indian government said.

"Few Nations Setting Agenda...: Jaishankar At UN

Mr Jaishankar also made a strong pitch for a permanent seat for India on the UN Security Council, which is its highest decision-making body.

READ | "Few Nations Setting The Agenda Won't Go Unchallenged": S Jaishankar At UN

Referring to India's role in amplifying the voices of the Global South during the G20 Summit in Delhi and the inclusion of the African Union in the powerful bloc, he said, "This significant step... should inspire the United Nations, a much older organisation, to make the Security Council contemporary."