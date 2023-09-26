'Few Nations Setting The Agenda Won't Go Unchallenged': S Jaishankar At UN

Mr Jaishankar called for making the security council contemporary.

Making a strong pitch for India's inclusion as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Jaishankar pointed to India's amplification of the voices of the Global South during its G20 presidency and the inclusion of the African Union in the prestigious grouping and said, "This significant step in reform should inspire the United Nations, a much older organisation, to also make the security council contemporary".

Stating that India has moved on from the era of non-alignment to being a vishwamitra, or friend of the world, the minister said, "In our deliberations, we often advocate the promotion of a rules-based order. From time to time, respect for the UN charter is also involved. But for all the talk, it is still a few nations who shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This cannot go on indefinitely, now will it go unchallenged."

'Rules Should Be Equal'

"A fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge once we all put our minds to it. And, for a start, that means ensuring that rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers. After all, rules will work only when they apply equally to all," Mr Jaishankar emphasised.

Pointing out that the United Nations will be holding the 'Summit of the Future' next year, the minister said, "This should serve as a serious opportunity to drive change, champion fairness and reform multilateralism, including the expansion of the security council memberships. We must address global challenges imbued with the conviction that we are one earth and one family, with one future."

Asserting that the diverse international order calls for catering to divergences, if not differences, Mr Jaishankar said, "The days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over. As the United Nations itself symbolises, finding common ground is an imperative. To listen to others, and to respect their viewpoints, this is not weakness, it is the basics of cooperation."

Different Approach

In an important statement on how India envisions its role as a leading power, he said, "When we aspire to be a leading power, this is not for self-aggrandisement but to take on greater responsibility and make more contributions. The goals we have set for ourselves will make us different from all those whose rise preceded ours."

"India demonstrated this during the Covid through the Vaccine Maitri initiative. Our endeavours like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure have gathered wide support. Our espousing of the International Year of Millets is enhancing global food security today," he added.