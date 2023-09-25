Amid Huge Row, Canada Minister Calls Ties With India 'Important': 10 Facts

The statement comes days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked up a massive diplomatic row between the two countries over the murder of Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"We understand that this can be, and has proven to be, a challenging issue with respect to our relationship with India. But at the same time, we have the responsibility to make sure that we conduct a thorough investigation and get to the truth," Defence Minister Bill Blair was quoted as saying by Global News.

Top US diplomat David Cohen claimed that it was the "shared intelligence among 'Five Eyes' partners which had prompted Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau go public with his big charge against India.

Last week, Justin Trudeau made the explosive charge that "Indian government agents" could be behind the shooting of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India rejected the allegation as "absurd". Canada has shared no specific information regarding its charges, India said, flagging "politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" in that country. The foreign ministry has advised its nationals in Canada and those contemplating travelling there to exercise "utmost caution"

Justin Trudeau also claimed that such "credible allegations" were shared with India weeks ago. "Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday with India. We did that many weeks ago. We are there to work constructively with India. We hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter," Trudeau told a news conference on Saturday.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that Washington is "deeply considered" about the allegations and that they want to see accountability in the case.

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada's British Columbia in June. He was chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and one of India's most wanted terrorists.