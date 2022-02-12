Madhya Pradesh Police Yet To File Chargesheet Against Comedian After 1 Year

Comedian was arrested last year in January for allegedly making indecent remarks against Hindu deities.

A local court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the case of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was accused of passing indecent remarks against Hindu deities during a stand-up act, citing that the police had failed to present a chargesheet against him even after more than a year.

The Tukogang police station has registered a case against Mr Faruqui under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other provisions of IPC in January last year.

The police were supposed to present the chargesheet on Friday, but they couldn't do so, as the state government's nod was awaited, an official said.

The state government is yet to give its approval on the chargesheet, inspector Kamlesh Sharma of Tukogang police station said.

The Indore police had on January 29, 2021 written to the state government seeking its permission to file a chargesheet in the matter, the official said.

The comedian and four others were booked based on a complaint lodged by Eklavya Singh Gaur (36), son of local BJP legislator Malini Laxman Singh Gaur.

Mr Faruqui, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested along with four others for allegedly making indecent remarks against Hindu deities and Union home minister Amit Shah during a show at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore on January 1.

The comedian, who was in custody for 35 days, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on late February 6 night last. He was arrested January 1, 2021.