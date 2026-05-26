"Police Won't Forcibly Vacate": Centre To High Court On Delhi Gymkhana

"It is not that Police will move in on June 5 and take possession of land. We will do it as per proper procedure," Centre told Delhi High Court on Tuesday as hearing began in the Delhi Gymkhana Club case.

The Centre had last week issued eviction notice to the prestigious club, reclaiming the 27-acre prime property in the heart of Lutyen's Delhi. The government had invoked a clause in the lease agreement on the 113 year old club saying the land was needed for "public purpose". The Centre asked the club to handover the premises by June 5.

When asked if any action will be taken on June 5, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, responded negatively. "No action can be taken on June 5. We will have to give notice," Mehta told the court.

"Govt may offer alternate accommodation. We have given the club the option to vacate on its own. It is not that the Police will rush in and forcible take possession," Mehta told the court.

The Land and Development Office under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had directed the club to hand over its 27.3-acre premises by June 5, stating that the land was required for "urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public interest project," including strengthening defence-related infrastructure.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the Centre's directive to vacate the premises.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the club, told the court that the Centre has issued a directive, not a show cause notice.

After the notice, the Delhi Gymkhana Club wrote in a letter to the Centre that any sudden action against it would impact multiple stakeholders, including employees and patrons. The club also sought clarification from the Centre on whether an "appropriately located alternate plot of land" will be allotted for relocation.

The exclusive club, where select diplomats, bureaucrats, military leaders and the national capital's elite individuals and intelligentsia rub shoulders, noted in the letter that it serves around 14,000 members and users who have paid subscription and membership fees to utilise the facilities offered by it. It employs 500 people and hosts cultural and sporting events, it said, adding that any sudden action by the government would impact multiple stakeholders.