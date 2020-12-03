Police Station In Manipur Selected As Best In The Country By Centre

The police station in Manipur was chosen as best among a shortlist of 750 (Representational)

A police station in Manipur has been selected as the best among all police stations in the country for its performance in dealing cases. The Home Ministry selected the police station in Manipur as the best, while two others from the north-east - one in Arunachal Pradesh and the other in Sikkim - are in the list of 10 best police stations.

According to the Home Ministry, Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district of Manipur secured the first position, followed by Kharsang police station in Changlang district of south-eastern Arunachal Pradesh in the second place, and Pakyong police station in Skkim's East District in the seventh position.

Police officers in Imphal and Itanagar said the categories based on which the performances of the police stations were judged were how it dealt with crime against women, weaker sections of people, property offence, finding missing persons, unidentified person and unidentified dead bodies.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu congratulated the police personnel for securing the first and second positions, respectively, among the 10 best police stations in India.

One police station each from Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Telangana are also in the list of 10 best police stations.

750 police stations were shortlisted from all the states and Union Territories, from which the 10 were chosen.

"It was difficult to access police stations located in remote areas during the COVID-19 pandemic due to various restrictions on movement. Consequently, the survey was conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the government," the Home Ministry said in a statement.

The Home Ministry took this step following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Directors General of Police during the 2015 police conference at Kutch in Gujarat.