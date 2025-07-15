"Major Accomplishment": Joint Forces Recover Large Number Of Weapons In Manipur

The security forces in a joint operation recovered 86 firearms and over 900 rounds of different types in Manipur, the police said on Tuesday.

Based on intelligence inputs about hidden weapons in the state's valley areas, a joint team of the police, central paramilitary forces, army and Assam Rifles launched search operations in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts, the police said.

They recovered 86 firearms including five AK series assault rifles, three INSAS and 16 self-loading rifles (SLRs). The joint teams also found over 900 rounds of various types including 7.62 mm and 5.62 mm bullets, and high-explosive mortal shells.

"These continued intelligence-led operations represent a major accomplishment for the Manipur Police and security forces in their continued mission to restore peace, uphold public order, and safeguard the lives and property of citizens," the police said in a post on X.

They asked the public to cooperate with the police and security forces in promptly reporting any suspicious activity or information linked to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the central control room.

PRESS NOTE

Imphal, 15th July 2025



Subject: Major Recovery of Arms and Ammunition by Manipur Police and Security Forces



In another significant step towards restoring peace and security in Manipur, a successful operation was conducted in the early hours of 15 July 2025 by... pic.twitter.com/UrynOoNbw8 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 15, 2025

Many insurgents in the valley and some in the hill areas have been arrested since Manipur came under the President's rule in February. The frequency of arrests has been increasing, officials said, highlighting the success of ongoing operations.

Many of the insurgents, such as those from the Meitei armed group Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) or KCP (PWG), have been arrested for extortion. These insurgents have not spared even the common people who are already in a difficult situation due to the ethnic crisis, social workers have said.

The police also said they arrested 16 more insurgents and recovered 35 firearms in separate operations across the state.

The state police, army and central police forces arrested 10 wanted insurgents from five districts and recovered 35 firearms including improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Six more insurgents were arrested in the last 24 hours from Bishnupur, Thoubal and Imphal West, all of them in the valley.

Security Forces Face Resistance In Churachandpur

There was tension from Monday evening till the early hours on Tuesday in Kuki-dominant Churachandpur district due to protests against an attempt to arrest an insurgent by the security forces, news agency PTI reported.

The security forces tried to arrest the insurgent from Molhoi village on Monday evening, PTI reported. However, a huge crowd gathered there and stopped the security forces from arresting the insurgent.

The mob grew in numbers and the protest intensified with tyres set on fire to block the road. Following the face-off, which lasted for some six hours, the security forces left the village at 1 am without arresting the insurgent, officials said.