Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

4 Members Of Interstate Gang Of Arms Dealers Arrested By Manipur Police

Police cracked down on an inter-state organised gang of arms smugglers and middlemen who were smuggling unauthorised arms across different states

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
4 Members Of Interstate Gang Of Arms Dealers Arrested By Manipur Police
The accused arrested in the inter-state arms dealing case
  • They were operating clandestinely in Imphal area; the arrested accused include a UNLF (P) insurgent
  • Multiple pistols, live ammunition, and wireless sets were seized from the arrested gang
  • In another case, three more UNLF (P) insurgents were arrested for extortion and threatening officials
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Imphal:

Manipur Police arrested four members of an inter-state gang of arms dealers and seized arms and ammunition from their possession, an officer said on Wednesday.

Police cracked down on an inter-state organised gang of arms smugglers and middlemen who were smuggling unauthorised arms across different states, operating clandestinely in Imphal and arrested four persons including a member of UNLF (Pambei) on Tuesday, the officer said.

Two 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistols, one 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol, one Glock 19 pistol with 2 magazines, one 7.65 mm JD Taurus pistol with magazine, one Falcon Cal 7.62 mm along with magazine, one M-20 Falcon pistol, one Keltec pistol .32 mm with 2 magazines, one Beretta pistol, Glock pistol .32, 159 number of .32 mm live ammunition and four wireless sets were seized from their possession, he said.

In a separate operation, the police on Tuesday arrested three active cadres of UNLF (Pambei) from Babupara in Imphal West district. They were involved in extortion and threatening government employees to gain contract work.

Two 9 mm pistols along with magazines, one .32 pistol along with magazine and ammunition were seized from their possession.

Security forces also arrested one active cadre of UNLF (Ningolmacha) involved in extortion in Thoubal district.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Manipur Police, UNLF P, UNLF
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com