Police Question Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi For Death Threat To Salman Khan

A letter threatening Hindi movie star Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found today. It warns the two saying soon they would become Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjabi singer who was shot dead in his car last month. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.

"Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga (Salim Khan Salman Khan, you will become Sidhu Moose Wala very soon)," the letter said in Hindi.

The letter was signed with the initials "LB" and "GB" which is being seen as a reference to Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was also questioned by the special cell of the Delhi police in this regard. He was asked if he issued that threat or if someone else did it in his name, or whether it was just a prank.

Salman Khan has been on the target list of gangster Bishnoi for the last 12 years following the blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community worships blackbucks and Mr Khan has been accused of illegally killing one.

Sources say Lawrence Bishnoi had planned to attack Mr Khan in 2011 during the shoot of his film 'Ready'. The plan failed as they didn't get their preferred weapons. Gangster Naresh Shetty was then given the task of attacking the actor.

Another gangster, Sampat Naresh, too had spent some time in Mumbai's Vashi area in 2017 with the aim to target the actor. The two gangsters had even conducted several recces of his house, but couldn't be successful with their plans.

The special cell of the Delhi police had arrested three sharpshooters of the Bishnoi gang -- Rajan Jat, Sumit, and Amit -- in 2020 from Vashi for planning to murder Salman Khan.

Rajan Jat is a resident of Haryana's Kurukshetra, Amit is from Babana and Sumit is from Gohana.

When the Faridabad police arrested gangster Rahul Sanga last year, they found that he too had spent close to a month in Mumbai conspiring to kill Salman Khan.

Four years ago, Lawrence Vishnoi while in police custody had declared from outside the Jodhpur court that he would kill Salman Khan there itself.