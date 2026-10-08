"Police Personnel Scratched Me" During Protest: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen lying on the ground as several INDIA bloc MPs were being detained by the Delhi Police on their way to Jantar Mantar amid an agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.



According to Congress, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I will not move from here. This is how they treat MPs who simply want to meet the Election Commission. This is how they beat up MPs. Women police personnel have scratched me all over and thrown us to the ground. Let them call their forces back."

Police personnel removed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the site near Jantar Mantar.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was also detained by police.

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi accused the Centre of "hooliganism" as the opposition MPs were stopped from marching forward.

Channi said, "We want to go towards the ECI office; this government has resorted to hooliganism. There is no democracy. We are being stopped."

Congress MP Pawan Khera said, "It is our democratic right; we are fighting for this right. Article 19 grants us permission to protest in this manner, and Jantar Mantar is a designated spot; if we cannot stage a protest here, then where else can we do it? We are fighting for our rights-fighting for the rights of the country's voters-yet every time, we are being stopped in this struggle. We are being prevented from even entering this designated protest site, Jantar Mantar; Members of

Parliament are being stopped from entering. It is not the Delhi Police's fault; their boss is a coward."

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha alleged use of force by the police. He said that along with CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the NDA government also has to go.

Jha told reporters, "This is a launch. Not just Gyanesh Kumar; this Government is going out now. They are launching a lathi charge on the soul of India, on the democracy of India. Shame on such people."

Heavy security was deployed near Jantar Mantar in the national capital as INDIA bloc MPs moved towards the protest site against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier in the afternoon, the INDIA bloc MPs attended a meeting convened by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the issue concerning the CEC.

After yesterday's protest march and dharna at Akashvani Bhawan, the opposition leaders have stepped up their agitation and are approaching Jantar Mantar.