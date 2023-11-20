Police Officer Misbehaves With Kolkata Airport Staff Over Luggage, Case Filed

A case was filed against a senior police officer for allegedly creating a ruckus at the Kolkata airport when asked to pay for additional luggage he wanted to carry on a flight, officials said on Monday.

He was identified as Anirban Ray, a 1998-batch IPS officer who is at present posted as the Additional Director-General (Provisioning) with the West Bengal Police, they said.

He has been booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 505 (causing public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Deputy Commissioner (Airport) of Bidhannagar City Police Aishwarya Sagar said.

"The incident happened on Sunday afternoon. An FIR has already been lodged against him, and appropriate legal action has been initiated. An investigation has been started," she said.

Ray was supposed to take a flight to Delhi from the Kolkata airport, officials said.

According to the complaint, he misbehaved with the airport staff and created a ruckus after he was asked to pay for excess luggage, they said.

Following the incident, he was not allowed to board the flight and was escorted out of the airport, they added.

