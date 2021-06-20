Police Gun Down Two Terrorists In Encounter In Assam's Karbi Anglong District

The police recovered two AK-47 rifles, several documents from the spot (Representational)

Two terrorists of United Peoples' Revolutionary Front (UPRF), a Kuki terror outfit, were killed in an encounter with the police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, the police said.

Acting on specific information, an operation was launched in the Singhason Hills of the district and the two terrorists were killed in the afternoon.

The police recovered two AK-47 rifles and several documents from the spot.

The outfit's self-styled Commander-in-Chief Martin Kuki was killed in an encounter with security forces in September last year, following which most members of the organisation had surrendered in December, police sources said.

Two members of the outfit, Veerappan and Arjun, along with six others regrouped again and launched their activities, including recruiting new cadres.

Arjun was arrested earlier this year and is currently in jail.