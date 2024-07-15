Complaint Against Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina Over Instagram Reel

The video showed the former cricketers limping and holding their backs

A police complaint has been filed against former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Gurkeerat Mann for allegedly mocking people with disabilities in a video that was uploaded on Instagram.

The complaint was lodged by Arman Ali, the executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), with the SHO of the Amar Colony police station here.

Besides the cricketers, the complaint has also been filed against Sandhya Devanathan, the Vice President and Managing Director of Meta India.

In the complaint, the social media platform Instagram, which is owned by Meta, has been accused of violating the Information Technology Act, 2000, by allowing such content to be posted.

A police officer said the complaint was received at the Amar Colony police station and it will be shared with the cyber cell of the district for further probe into the matter.

The former cricketers shared the video on Instagram after India Champions beat Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the World Championship of Legends final.

In the video, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Raina are seen limping and holding their backs to show the physical toll taken by the matches on their bodies.

"Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket... Every part of the body is sore. Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance. What a SONG," the caption of the video read.

Disability activists have found the video to be in poor taste. The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled called the video "totally disgraceful".

The complaint stated that Instagram failed to adhere to its user guidelines, thus enabling the dissemination of derogatory content.

Harbhajan Singh has responded to the controversy and said, "Just wanted to clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of Tauba Tauba on social media...We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. We respect every individual and community and this video was just to reflect on our bodies after playing continuous cricket for 15 days."

"This video is a blatant violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees every person the right to life with dignity. It also breaches Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and contravenes the Supreme Court's guidelines established in the case of Nipun Malhotra v. Sony Pictures Films India Private Limited (2004 SCC Online SC 1639)," Arman Ali said in the complaint.

He urged the authorities to take immediate and appropriate action against the individuals involved and emphasised the need to hold public figures accountable for their actions, especially when they undermine the dignity of vulnerable communities.

Speaking to PTI after lodging the complaint, Ali said a simple apology from these cricketers would not do. "They must be penalised for their actions," he said.