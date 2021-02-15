Fresh Controversy Over Yuvraj Singh Remarks On Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuvraj Singh had last year apologised on Twitter amid controversy.

Eight months after Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket in 2019, apologised for the "unintentional remarks" made during an Instagram live video, a first information report (FIR) was filed against the former India all-rounder in Haryana's Hisar district on Sunday. He has been accused of using a "casteist slur" against cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 39-year-old former cricket had said he was "misunderstood" after his June 2020 Instagram live video with ex-teammate Rohit Sharma - that had his comments on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal - was widely shared on social media, triggering outrage. Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma were seen discussing Mr Chahal's TikTok videos.

A Dalit activist in Hisar district on Sunday filed a police complaint, demanding his arrest and registration of case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which aims to prohibit discrimination. A first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 153, 153A, 295, 505 of IPC, besides sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of the SC/ST Act.

Last year, in June, an advocate from Hisar had filed a police complaint against the ex-cricketer amid outrage.

Mr Singh, in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle, had at the time expressed regret "if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings", adding that his "love for India and all its people is eternal".

"This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception," read the statement.

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal," the statement added.

Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement from international cricket in Mumbai in June 2019.

The 37-year-old was the chief architect of India's World Cup triumph in 2011 and he also played a pivotal role in helping the side to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy.