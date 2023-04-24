Police Case Against 4 For Declaring Man Dead In UP

He also presented necessary documents as proof of him being alive. (Representational)

Four people, including three revenue department employees, were booked on Monday for declaring an 82-year-old man dead in government records and registering his property in the name of another person, police said.

Sabhapati Shukla had moved the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on November 9 last year alleging that his land had been registered in the name of Indramani (40) in the tehsil records by declaring him as dead. He also presented necessary documents as proof of him being alive.

On Friday, CJM Sabiha Khatoon directed police to register a case against the then Gyanpur naib tehsildar, the then revenue inspector and the then lekhpal of the Pali area as well as Indramani in the matter.

Police said following the court's directions, the case was registered on Monday.

The case has been registered at the Suryawa police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery to transfer land) and 468 (falsification of documents), they said.

They have been also booked under sections 352 (criminal force), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, police said.

Inspector-in-charge of the police station, Vipin Singh, said Shukla, a resident of Pali village, on November 1 last year came to know that Indramani was negotiating with someone to sell his land. When confronted by Shukla, Indramani claimed the property was in his name, the officer said.

Indramani, with the intention to kill Shukla, chased him but he was saved by some locals, Singh said.

Shukla took the matter up with the Gyanpur Tehsil and he came to know that the then naib tehsildar, revenue inspector and lekhpal had declared him dead seven years ago in government records and in all records, Indramani's name was registered on July 24, 2015, he said.

He said that Shukla filed a petition in the court of CJM, Bhadohi, which gave the order on Friday.

