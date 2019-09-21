In Graham Staines Murder Case, Another Accused Arrested

Mr Staines and his two sons, Philip and Timothy, were burnt to death on January 22. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested another accused in the 20-year-old Graham Staines murder case.

Budhhadeb Nayak (45), a key associate of prime accused Dara Singh, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing.

Nayak was nabbed from his residence at Nischitapur village, which falls under Thakurmunda police station, in Mayurbhanj district. The CBI had conducted raid at his house after getting information about his presence, said sources.

Mr Staines and his two sons, Philip and Timothy, were burnt to death on January 22, 1999, while they were sleeping in their station wagon in front of a church at Manoharpur village in Keonjhar.

While the main accused Dara Singh and his accomplice Mahendra Hembram were sentenced to life imprisonment, 11 others were acquitted by a court.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.