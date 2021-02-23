Poet-Activist Varavara Rao's Bail Conditions Difficult To Be Met: Family

The Bombay High Court granted interim bail to Vararvara Rao for 6 months on medical grounds(FILE)

Relatives of ailing poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Monday welcomed the Bombay High Court granting interim bail to him but said the conditions put forth by the court were difficult to be met.

"We welcome this order.But it is only a small relief. The conditions put by the court are difficult to be met. In the light of revelation on the evidence, the case itself should be quashed," Varavara Rao's nephew N Venu Gopal told PTI.

Mr Venugopal said their lawyers are on the job of getting necessary documentation for Mr Rao's release on bail.

The bench granted interim bail to Mr Rao for six months on medical grounds, while directing him to stay within the jurisdiction of the NIA court in the city during this period.

The court imposed a host of stringent conditions on his bail, including prohibiting him from establishing contact with co-accused in the case.

It directed Mr Rao to stay in Mumbai while on bail, make fortnightly WhatsApp video calls to the nearest Mumbai police station, and prohibited large gatherings or large group of visitors from meeting him while he is out on bail.

