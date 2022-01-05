Watch: PM's Rally Postponed 'For Some Reasons', Health Minister Says On Stage

PM Modi was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on his way to the rally in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab's Ferozepur, which was supposed to be held today, has been postponed "for some reasons", Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

PM Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the "major security lapse" in Punjab, the Prime Minister's convoy decided to return.

The ministry also asked the Punjab government to take strict action for the lapse, the statement said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi cancels his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally "due to some reasons", Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announces from the stage pic.twitter.com/j9Ykcmv9KA — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The Prime Minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed and not cancelled."

The Prime Minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research's satellite centre.

The projects also included turning the Amritsar-Una section into four lanes, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.