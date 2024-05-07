Would Be Showering Blessings: PM's Brother Remembers Mother On Polling Day

Somabhai Modi met PM Narendra Modi outside the polling booth in Ranip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi on Tuesday turned emotional while remembering their mother late Hiraba and said she would be showering her blessings on the PM from heaven.

Somabhai Modi said just like the people, he also wants his brother to become the Prime Minister for the third time.

PM Modi used to meet his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat and take her blessings before coming here to cast his vote.

Hiraba passed away in December 2022.

"My mother is no more. But she must be giving her blessings to Narendrabhai from heaven right now," said a teary-eyed Somabhai outside a polling booth in Ranip locality here under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency where PM Modi cast his vote in the morning.

He said both of them enquired about each other's well-being and health.

"Just like people of this area, I also want Narendra Modi to become the PM for the third time after this election," he said.

He also appealed to the people to exercise their franchise and not miss this opportunity, and choose the right person and the right party.

