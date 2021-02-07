PM Visits Assam, Bengal Second Time In Weeks, Set To Address Poll Rally

No PM has ever visited Assam's historic Dhekiajuli where 13 died during the Quit India movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit the poll-bound states of West Bengal and Assam, the second time in a little over two weeks. He was in Kolkata on January 23 to mark Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Parakram Diwas, and on the same day visited Sibsagar district to hand out land ownership titles to over a lakh indigenous people of the northeastern state.

The Prime Minister will first Assam and then move to West Bengal, where, he will address his first election rally in the run up to the state assembly polls. Significantly, the rally will be held in Haldia, East Midnapur, the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, former Trinamool minister Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP in December.

Later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate four oil and gas projects worth Rs 4,700 crore in Haldia.

Tomorrow evening, I would be in Haldia, West Bengal. At a programme there, will dedicate to the nation the the LPG import terminal built by BPCL. Will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi–Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. pic.twitter.com/LepDe6dQEC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021

The function is likely to be tracked for possible political developments, too. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is said to have excused herself from the event, according to sources. Since a number of other Trinamool leaders, too, have been invited to today's event, the list of final attendees is expected to send out political signals, too.

Among those invited, senior Trinamool MP Sisir Adhikari is also reportedly staying away. Mr Adhikari is the father of Suvendu Adhikari whose brother, MP Dibyendu Adhikari, may attend the event, sparking speculation over another possible shift in loyalty.

On January 23, during the Parakram Diwas celebrations in Kolkata, a section of BJP supporters had raised the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan as the Chief Minister addressed the gathering, prompting her to cut short her speech and reprimand those who created the disturbance.

In Assam's Sonitpur District, he will lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and launch "Asom Mala", a highways-and-roads project. The two medical colleges and hospitals are being set up at Biswanath and Charaideo at a total estimated project cost of over Rs 1,100 crores, according to ANI.

The meeting venue of Sonitpur's Dhekiajuli in Assam is significant since no Prime Minister has ever visited the historic place where, during the British Raj, 13 persons were martyred during the Quit India movement.

Assam and West Bengal are scheduled to go to polls in April-May.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her annual Budget speech a few days ago, apportioned Rs 34,000 crore over three years for road projects in Assam. For West Bengal, which the BJP badly covets, she allotted Rs 25,000 crore to build around 700 kilometres of highways. This is besides the Rs 1,000 crore welfare scheme she announced for the two states' tea plantation workers.