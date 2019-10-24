Election Results 2019: 'People Of Maharashtra Have Blessed NDA With Immense Affection': PM Modi

Election Results 2019: PM Modi congratulated the people of Haryana and Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Haryana and Maharashtra following the mandate in the assembly elections in both states. In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is set to win a second term, though their numbers are likely to shrink in comparison to 2014. In Haryana, the BJP is set to emerge as the single largest party.

Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khatar is expected to meet Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya this evening, sources said. The BJP is likely to win 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, well short of the majority mark of 46. The Congress is leading on 30 seats. Jat leader Dushyant Chautala, whose Jannayak Janata Party is leading on 10 seats, said he holds the "keys" to the assembly.

"I thank the people of Haryana for blessing us. We will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the state's progress. I laud the efforts of hardworking @BJP4Haryana Karyakartas who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda," PM Modi tweeted.

Hinting at the possibility of the BJP staking claim to form government, Amit Shah, in a tweet, said, "Over the last five years, under Modi-ji's leadership at the Centre, the Khattar government had served the people of the state. We congratulate the people for making the BJP the single-largest party and giving us a chance to serve them again".

People of Maharashtra have blessed the NDA with immense affection. We are humbled to have got the people's support yet again. Our work towards Maharashtra's progress continues! I salute each and every Karyakarta of the BJP, Shiv Sena and our entire NDA family for their hardwork. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2019

In Maharashtra, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are ahead in around 150 of the state's 288 assembly seats. The majority mark lies at 145. But the tally is still is way below the 250 seats the alliance was expecting.

The BJP was hoping to cross the majority mark on its own, but is leading in around 100 seats -- way below its 2014 tally of 122.

The Sena is heading for a tally of around 60 - a shade lower than its score of 63 in 2014, when it broke off from the BJP and went solo.

But its unexpected performance has pushed the party to demand that the BJP honour its 50:50 division agreement for government berths and the Chief Minister's post.

Foregoing the conventional route of focussing on local issues in state elections, the BJP had chosen to build its campaign in both states around national themes, including the Centre's move to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under constitution's Article 30 and the National Register of Citizens.

PM Modi had extensively focussed on both in his rallies held in the states as his government's achievements in the first 100 days after his re-election.

