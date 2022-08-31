PM Tweets Condolence Message For Sonia Gandhi After Her Mother's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted his condolences at the death of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother, Paola Maino.

"Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family," his post read.

Mrs Gandhi's mother died at her home in Italy on Saturday. Her funeral took place on Sunday, the Congress has said.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are abroad and visited her hometown. The Congress chief had left on August 23 to meet her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi's mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted earlier today.