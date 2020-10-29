PM To Participate In Sardar Patel Birth Anniversary Events In Gujarat

PM Modi will offer floral tributes at the "Statue of Unity" in Kevadia (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a series of events in Gujarat's Kevadia this week to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurate various projects, including a seaplane service connecting the "Statue of Unity" with the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi will offer floral tributes at the "Statue of Unity" in Kevadia, administer the "Ekta Pledge" and witness the "Ekta Diwas Parade" on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

As a part of the integrated development of Kevadia, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate various projects on October 30 and 31, it said.

These include the flag-off of the Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity, the inauguration of the Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park there, the statement said.

Through the Ekta Cruise Service one can experience the viewing of Statue of Unity through the ferry boat service from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan to the Statue of Unity by covering a distance of six kilometres, it said.

The 40-minute ride can be covered by a boat which can ferry 200 passengers at a time. The New Gora Bridge is built especially for the operation of the ferry service.

The Ekta Mall displays a diverse range of handicrafts and traditional items from all over India symbolising unity in diversity and is spread over 35,000 sq ft.

The mall consists of 20 emporia each representing a specific state in India and is built in just 110 days.

The Children Nutrition Park is the world's first-ever technology driven nutrition park for children and is spread over an area of 35,000 square feet. A Nutri Train runs across the park to various exciting theme-based stations, namely 'Phalshaka Griham'', 'Payonagari'', 'Annapoorna'', 'Poshan Puran'', and 'Swastha Bharatam'', the statement said.

It will raise nutritional awareness through activities like Mirror Maze, 5D Virtual reality theatre and Augmented reality games, it said.

Prime Minister Modi will unveil the website of Statue of Unity in all the UN official languages and will launch the Kevadia App, at the Unity Glow Garden, the statement said.