PM To Inaugurate New Goa Airport Today, Over 200 Nonstop Flights From Jan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa on Sunday to boost air connectivity in the country.

Airlines like Indigo and GoFirst have already announced plans to launch 168 and 42 flights respectively from the new airport next month.

This is the government's effort towards providing world-class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country.

Developed at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crore, the airport is built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport in November 2016.

"The development of a Greenfield airport at Mopa, Goa is a prestigious project being developed by the State Government of Goa under public-private-partnership (PPP) mode at a revised sanctioned project cost of Rs2870 crore," an official statement from the government said.

The new international airport is located in the Northern part of Goa - about 35 km away from Panaji, the capital city of Goa.

The principal approval to Goa government for setting up a greenfield airport at Mopa village was granted by the Centre in March 2000.

According to official information, the airport is expected to promote the socio-economic development of the state and meet the needs of the tourism industry.

It has the potential to serve as a major logistics hub, directly connecting several domestic and international destinations.

Multi-modal connectivity is also planned for the airport. Being a world-class airport, the airport will also give visitors the feel and experience of Goa.

With this new airport in Goa, there were rumours about the closure of the old airport of Goa. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) however made it clear that the old airport of Goa will not be closed because of the new (MOPA) airport.

"The existing airport at Goa which is a Civil Enclave for which a terminal building is maintained by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is a defence airport belonging to the Indian Navy. Goa's Dabolim airport will not be closed for civilian use even after the new international airport at Mopa becomes fully operational," the ministry had said.

Although Indian carriers had already announced their upcoming flight services to Goa's new airport MOPA, airlines like GoFirst and IndiGo will also start their services in January.

"Strengthening domestic connectivity, GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) will commence 42 non-stop weekly flights to and from the New Goa International Airport (Mopa, North Goa) with the first flight scheduled to take off on January 5, 2023," GoFirst statement read.

"In line with its vision to strengthen connectivity, IndiGo will operate 12 daily and a total of 168 weekly new flights to and from the New Goa International Airport (Mopa, North Goa) effective from January 5, 2023," IndiGo had said in a statement.

"This will be IndiGo's largest ever new station launch and will immediately connect New Goa International Airport to 8 cities across India," it said.

