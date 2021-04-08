'Tika Utsav' From April 11-14 To Vaccinate As Many As Possible: PM

At the meeting, PM Modi emphasized on creating micro-containment zones (Representational)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the chief ministers of all states and union territories to organise a "Tika Utsav" or vaccine festival to inoculate as many people as possible against the coronavirus. "Can we celebrate Tika Utsav from April 11 to April 14? During this time, we should vaccinate as many eligible people as possible and target zero vaccine wastage" he said at a meeting with all chief ministers over the coronavirus situation.

PM Modi also urged the chief ministers to bolster their efforts for the next 2-3 weeks to control the spread of the virus.

"There is a need to improve the governance system. I understand that because of the one-year battle, the system can experience tiredness and there can be laxity, but we must tighten it for 2-3 weeks and strengthen the governance," he said at the meeting.

At the meeting, PM Modi emphasized on creating micro-containment zones and increasing testing.

"We must concentrate on micro-containment zones. In places where night curfew has been imposed, I would urge you to use the word 'Corona Curfew', to continue alertness about coronavirus. It will be better to start curfew timing from 9 pm or 10 pm till 5 am or 6 am," he added.

PM Modi also stressed on the need for adopting measures like testing, tracking, treating, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid management to control the upsurge.

"I appeal to you all to stress on COVID-19 testing. Our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases come high, but do maximum testing. Proper sample collection is very important, it can be checked through proper governance," he said.

India on Thursday reported 1.26 lakh coronavirus cases - its highest ever single-day figure.

Experts say new coronavirus variants and people's carelessness about the anti-Covid rules have brought on the second wave of infections.

The meeting comes amid complaints by several states of a shortage of vaccines. The centre has denied the claims.