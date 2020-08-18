PM Reviews Preparations For Plan For Connectivity To Economic Zones

Several ministers also attended the review meeting (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the national master plan for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones.

The prime minister described it as an important endeavour that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for youngsters.

"Chaired a meeting to review the preparations for National Master Plan For Providing Multi Modal Connectivity To Various Economic Zones. This is an important endeavour, that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for our youngsters," he tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among those who attended the meeting.

