PM Targets Congress, Says Wait For Agusta "Middleman" To Spill Secrets

VVIP chopper case: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress at a rally in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Congress and the Gandhis over the extradition of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal who was brought to New Delhi on Tuesday night.

Speaking at an election rally in Rajasthan this afternoon, PM Modi said, "The VVIP helicopter scam took place during the UPA rule. We investigated the scam after coming to power and caught one of the accused. You must have read in the papers that the government has got him extradited from from Dubai. Who knows what secrets will tumble out once he starts talking?" PM Modi said.

India is investigating charges that Michel, a British national, organised bribes to push a Rs. 3,600-crore contract for VVIP helicopters to be purchased for top Indian leaders.

Christian Michel was brought to New Delhi in a special aircraft late Tuesday night.

The AgustaWestland case involves the deal to purchase 12 luxury helicopters for use by the President, Prime Minister, former prime ministers and other VIPs, when Manmohan Singh's Congress-led coalition was in power.

Christian Michel's extradition by Dubai came through on a day Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj held discussions with her UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi.

Michel, 54, who was questioned all though the night at the CBI headquarters, will be produced before a Delhi court today.

Michel is one of the three alleged middlemen being examined in the case, along with Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.